Red Sail Sports celebrates 30 years in business

While many late 1980’s trends – like big hair, yuppies, and Budweiser pitch-dog Spuds Mackenzie – have faded into oblivion, Red Sail sports, launched in year 1987, is still going strong.

The company is celebrating its 30 years in business. Through the years, the watersports industry has seen changes, and Red Sail has grown with the times, partnering with hotels to provide activities from diving to sunset cruises.

“As we’ve gone along our fleets have increased. We started off with two dive boats and now we have a combination of seven of them, including the ones up at Tortuga, started off with one catamaran and we now we’ve got five, so everything has expanded along nicely,” said Red Sail Sports Operations Manager Rod McDowell.

Mr. McDowell gives credit to the Red Sail Sports staff members for fueling the company’s success for its first three decades.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

