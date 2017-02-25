Red Sky at night, cultural festival Saturday

Arts, culture, dance, performance, and more. Are you ready for this year’s Red Sky at night?

Crews were putting the finishing touches on the grounds at the Harquail Cultural Centre Friday (24 February) afternoon in preparation for an ‘enchanting’ evening under the stars.

Six stages of entertainment will offer visitors an eclectic mix of visual arts, music, theatre, film, fashion design.

“We have, as I mentioned, 155 performers, anything from JG to Shameka Clark to High Tide, there’s so many big names that are going to be here tomorrow night, and we are really looking forward to it,” said Erin Bodden CNCF Marketing Coordinator.

Red Sky at night takes place Saturday 25 February. Gates open at 4 pm. Parking will be available off Lawrence Boulevard.

