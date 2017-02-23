Resumes on file denied

C3 Pure Fibre
February 22, 2017
Philipp Richter
Hassan Syed, the man accused of stealing more than half a million dollars from UCCI while President says the resume on the school’s file was not what he created.  Mr. Syed is accused of lying about having a PhD.  He says the resume that the university college has on file for him must have been submitted by what he called “A third-party.”

He was also quizzed about the money he spent on the credit cards, the crown accuses him of spending money he could not pay back.  Mr. Syed says as far as he knows he had paid back what he owed.

