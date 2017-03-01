What began as a relatively small competition in 2007 has grown into a world-wide sport, demonstrating who exactly are the fittest on earth, but before you get the opportunity to compete on the international level, you have to endure The Crossfit Open.
-
Share This!
Road to the Games: The Crossfit Open
February 28, 2017
1 Min Read
You may also like
Sports
Netball: All Stars defeat Sky Angels ‘B’
February 28, 2017
Sports
U-20 CONCACAF: USA, Honduras win
February 28, 2017
Sports
Clean sweep
February 27, 2017
About the author
Jordan Armenise
From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise lives and breathes sports. It was a role with the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats that provided him with a platform to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan was able to provide live performance experience in his role as the In-Game Host as well develop a digital portfolio of one-on-one sports interviews, digital sports episodic comedy and full length sports & news features as a Sports Reporter. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director in the Crime genres.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.