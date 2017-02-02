Rubis Savannah gas pumps clamped for repairs

If your gas tank is getting close to empty, you may want to fill up before you get to Savannah.

The Rubis gas station there has stopped pumping fuel for the time being. The pumps where gas is stored for the station are undergoing repairs.

In a statement Rubis says, “The station is closed for maintenance and that may last a few weeks until we procure the equipment which needs to be replaced.”

No date for when the pumps will be in operation again has been given.

