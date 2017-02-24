Runners “out n about” for walk of hope

Runners from all over Cayman came out for the third annual Walk of Hope to help raise money for the Brain Tumor Foundation.

Joining the runners were representatives from the Health Services Authority and CINICO to run against brain tumor.

Runners of all ages and sizes got up early to show their support President for the Brain Tumor Foundation Brenda Archer said she appreciate the effort of the runners.

“Running and walking in honor of family members who they have lost to a brain tumor or an aneurysm or someone who is fighting with that illness so I want to say congrats to them.

Miss Archer said this year’s turnout represents the largest participants to date.

