Security officer wounded in robbery attempt

February 21, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
A security officer was wounded in an attempted armoured truck robbery Monday (21 February) at JN Money Transfer Service on Eastern Avenue.
Police say around 6:30 pm gunmen attempted to rob an armored truck in the vicinity of Crown Square Mall.
Police report say shots were fired in the incident and one security guard was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Nothing was taken in the incident. Traffic was temporarily blocked off on Eastern Avenue and the police helicopter provided aerial assistance as officers hunted for the suspects. No arrests have been made at this time.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

