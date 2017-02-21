C3 Pure Fibre
Senior event uses art to kickstart discussion

February 20, 2017
Joseph Avary
The National Gallery opened its doors to Cayman’s seniors Monday afternoon for tea and a look at the current exhibits.

The gallery’s two exhibitions, ‘Saltwater in their veins’ and ‘Upon the seas’ feature imagery and themes that resonate with seniors. The event brings the young at heart together to discuss what memories may be stirred by the works of art.

“It’s a means to spark a conversation, and to get that dialogue going, and it allows us to talk about some subjects that maybe in everyday conversation we wouldn’t necessarily talk about, so art provides us that avenue to be able to share those stories,” said National Gallery Education Intern Jessica Ebanks.

The Art for seniors event is tailored to those 60 years and up. The National Gallery said they are planning another seniors event for sometime soon.

