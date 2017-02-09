Six elevated to Silk

Solicitor General Jacqueline Wilson and Human Rights attorney Ben Tonner are among six attorneys elevated to Queen’s Counsel by Governor HE Helen Kilpatrick.

On Monday Governor Kilpatrick signed warrants of appointments formalising the new appointees to the inner bar attaining the rank of silk.

The full list of attorneys attaining silk are; Ms Wilson, Mr Tonner, first legislative counsel Myrtle Brandt, Ross McDonough, senior partner at Campbell’s, family law litigator Sheridan Brooks and Mourant Ozannes partner Hector Robinson.

The last appointment of QCs was four years ago.

