Six elevated to Silk

February 8, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Solicitor General Jacqueline Wilson and Human Rights attorney Ben Tonner are among six attorneys elevated to Queen’s Counsel by Governor HE Helen Kilpatrick.
On Monday Governor Kilpatrick signed warrants of appointments formalising the new appointees to the inner bar attaining the rank of silk.

The full list of attorneys attaining silk are; Ms Wilson, Mr Tonner, first legislative counsel Myrtle Brandt, Ross McDonough, senior partner at Campbell’s, family law litigator Sheridan Brooks and Mourant Ozannes partner Hector Robinson.
The last appointment of QCs was four years ago.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

