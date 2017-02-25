Syed: I took pay cut

Hassan Syed, the former UCCI President accused of stealing more than half-million dollars from the university college, continues on the stand as he’s crossed examined by the crown.

Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Patrick Moran questioned Mr. Syed today on the payment for the consultancy work he did relating to the set up of the Civil Service College between December 2007 and March 2008.

Mr. Syed says his consultancy rate was $400 an hour, but billed at a rate of $150 an hour and gave the remainder to UCCI.

During the trial, the prosecution allege Mr. Syed falsified time sheets to receive more compensation, as the sheets would have different hours on them from December to March.

Mr. Syed says he does not remember how the time logs worked, and added they were confirmed by then-Chief Officer, Mary Rodrigues.

The jury asked what documentation he gave to Mrs. Rodrigues to prove he worked as many hours as he did.

Mr. Syed said it was an ongoing project and she received regular updates and she had documentation that could refer and confirm that the hours were legitimate.

The trial continues next week.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

