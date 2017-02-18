C3 Pure Fibre
Syed: I wanted to clear my name

February 17, 2017
Philipp Richter
The UCCI former President facing trial for theft says he always wanted to come back to Cayman and clear his name, that’s why he did not fight his extradition.
Hassan Syed left the Cayman islands in 2008 and was not seen again until authorities picked him in Switzerland. He was extradited to Cayman in 2015.

Former UCCI President Hassan Syed took the stand Friday to explain the reason for his sudden departure in 2008. He says it’s because he was very sick.

Mr. Syed is accused of stealing more than half a million dollars from the university college between 2006 and 2008 and for lying about his PhD.

When he left Cayman, he says he first went to Toronto as he is a Canadian citizen, but he couldn’t get medical help there as he had not been a resident for three months and would have had to pay.
He described what he called his “multiple health issues” which included difficulty seeing and headaches.

He decided at that point to go to a military hospital in Pakistan, his native country, because he says he was a officer. He said he was diagnosed in 2012 with cancer.

Mr. Syed says ended up in Switzerland because he was there to conclude a deal between the Swiss government and Pakistan. While there Mr. Syed was arrested in November 2013 and says he did not contest the extradition. Mr. Syed says he wanted to come back and clear his name because he said no one reached out to him to do so while he was abroad. He also wanted to leave the Swiss prison because he was there for seven months and his health was poor.

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

