C3 Pure Fibre
Builders Expo 2
Crime News

Syed’s PhD “Classified”

February 23, 2017
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

Former UCCI President Hassan Syed tells the court his PhD is classified.

Mr Syed returned to the stand on thursday where he faced cross-examination for a second consecutive day.
He is accused of stealing half a million dollars from the school during his time as presidency between 2006 and 2008.
The former UCCI President also denies falsifying e-mails and indicated some one else maybe responsible for that.
He also said that he did not falsify one of the invoices but said it was altered with what he called “Mutual contribution” with high-ranking civil servant Peter Gough.
The trial continues.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Cleveland Clinic 2
Kirk Freeport1
Builders Expo 1
Cleveland Clinic
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Clean Gas
Eclipze
Advertise With Us
Builders Expo 2
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: