Syed’s PhD “Classified”

Former UCCI President Hassan Syed tells the court his PhD is classified.

Mr Syed returned to the stand on thursday where he faced cross-examination for a second consecutive day.

He is accused of stealing half a million dollars from the school during his time as presidency between 2006 and 2008.

The former UCCI President also denies falsifying e-mails and indicated some one else maybe responsible for that.

He also said that he did not falsify one of the invoices but said it was altered with what he called “Mutual contribution” with high-ranking civil servant Peter Gough.

The trial continues.

