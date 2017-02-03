Tibbetts says DVDL’s electronic plates can’t track you

Infrastructure Minister Hon. Kurt Tibbetts and his team took to government radio Monday to defend the roll out of electronic license plates saying there’s no sinister plot or motive behind the programme.

He says the new plates will not have tracking capabilities nor are there plans for such a move.

The clarification comes after weeks of public outcry, as well as, repeated attempts by Cayman 27 for more information that have gone unanswered.

Minister Tibbetts says a $1.3 million contract was awarded for the plates.

He says only limited information can be extracted from the plates when the vehicle passes through sensor points.

“Because it needs to register whether the vehicle is licensed and insured or not if it crosses that checkpoint. If you do not have a checkpoint then it I not able to pick up on the road, so that is the whole purpose of that exercise,” Minister Tibbetts says.

Minister Tibbetts says Government is owed close to $3.5 million in fees for various licensing infringements and the electronic plates will update vehicle information to recoup that money.

