Tracks in the Sand: Jerry Harper

Jerry Harper — affectionately known as coach — has lived in the Cayman Islands since the 1970s.

Many around Cayman know Mr. Harper from the athletic field, where he established himself as one of the premier track and field coaches in the country.

You may not, however, know as much about Mr. Harper away from the playing field. So on this segment of Tracks in the Sand, we find more about a man who has left his impression on the Cayman Islands, including his time in the army, his thoughts on marriage and his time living in Cayman Brac.

