Tracks in the Sand: Jerry Harper

February 15, 2017
Kevin Morales
Jerry Harper — affectionately known as coach — has lived in the Cayman Islands since the 1970s.

Many around Cayman know Mr. Harper from the athletic field, where he established himself as one of the premier track and field coaches in the country.

You may not, however, know as much about Mr. Harper away from the playing field. So on this segment of Tracks in the Sand, we find more about a man who has left his impression on the Cayman Islands, including his time in the army, his thoughts on marriage and his time living in Cayman Brac.

Cayman 27 Sports Producer Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

