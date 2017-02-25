Trial set in Fete shooting

A trial date is set for two suspects in this month’s shooting outside Fete night club.

35-year-old Malik Mothen and 29-year-old Tashika Mothen appeared in court Friday 24 February.

The two are charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and causing grevious bodily harm with intent.

Both Malik and Tashika Mothen have been remanded until the 17th of March when the lawyers will put forth submissions.

The trial by jury will begin on the 10th of July and is expected to last 10 days.

