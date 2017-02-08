Flow Valentine
Turning lights on Black History

February 7, 2017
Mario Grey
February is celebrated as Black History Month in the United States.

With no official month designated as such in Cayman, some are saying there is blatant denial of the connection between Black History and Cayman.

Community Activist Lorna Bush said she believes the omission of Black Heritage is purposeful in Cayman.

“There’s a deliberate attempt to just cut off and leave out anything to do with our black heritage, with slavery most people in Cayman will tell you slavery never happened. it didn’t happen here so why should I be bothered,” Ms. Bush said.

Community Leader Dr. Frank McField said the issue of racism is now subtle and said if more Caymanians had the knowledge on modern racial indifference, most people would not deny the relevance of Black History.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has more

Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

