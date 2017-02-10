UK PM pledges OT support

Cayman’s Overseas Territory leaders say UK Prime Minister Theresa May has assured them overseas territories remain important to great Britain, especially as the Brexit process takes effect. Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin greeting Bermuda Premier Hon. Michael Dunkley yesterday in London ahead of meeting Prime Minister May attended a special Joint Ministerial Council meeting on Brexit.

Cayman’s UK representative Eric Bush said, “During the meeting the Prime Minister reiterated the importance and significance of the Overseas Territories as we were a part of the family of a new global Britain.”

Britain’s legislators voted overwhelmingly yesterday to trigger Brexit at the end of March. A second JMC is scheduled with OT leaders for June.

