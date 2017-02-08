Flow Valentine
News

UK security interest normal

February 7, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

There has been keen interest from UK officials over the past couple of months regarding Cayman’s security mechanisms the most recent being the UK navy ship RFA Wave Knight visit.  Deputy Governor Hon. Franz Manderson says this is nothing out of the ordinary.

A Financial Crimes team, Naval officers and child abuse officers from the UK have also made recent visits.
Mr Manderson says all in an effort to improve Cayman’s practices and infrastructure on several fronts.
“We have a good working relationship, we’ve all been working very hard to sure that relationship continues. The Governor’s Office is a huge supporter of building capacity in the islands along with the FCO, this is just a demonstration of that,” Deputy Governor Manderson.

The RFA Wave Knight captain and crew left Sunday.

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Cleveland Clinic
Cleveland Clinic 2
Kirk Freeport1
Advertise With Us
Eclipze
Flow Valentine

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: