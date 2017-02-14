Valentine’s Day big for businesses

If you haven’t noticed, Valentine’s day is Tuesday. That means if you’re planning to show your love to that special someone with a gift of candy or a bouquet, you are running out of time.

For those in the gift and floral industry, it’s an important day for the bottom line.

“You know it’s gonna be. Go, go, go, go,” said Joanne Brown of Celebrations.

She told Cayman 27 Valentine’s day is absolutely critical for her business.

“It gets crazy busy at Valentine’s, hey, it’s the only day of the year that you can really show your love, so we are planning months and months in advance and then it comes down to crunch time,” said Ms. Brown.

And crunch time is in full swing, the back room is frenzied with activity as arrangements are made and sorted for Tuesday’s deliveries.

“We take on additional staff every year, to make sure they everything runs really smooth, so it is an incredible time of the year,” she added.

“Everyone wants their arrangement to be delivered earlier on Valentine’s and in order to do that we had to get additional staff on to help us doing the deliveries,” said Cherrilynn Bodden of Party Source.

She told Cayman 27 Valentine’s day expressions of affection aren’t just for the ladies.

“On Valentine’s day its the one day that everyone wants to get an arrangement, if it’s flowers, if it’s baskets, not only for women, men as well,” said Ms. Bodden.

“It creeps up on me every year,” admitted Ronnie Dunn, who was spotted selecting gifts for his mum, as well as a ‘special someone.’

He told Cayman 27 in the age of social media, it’s crucial to bring one’s A-game for V-day.

“There’s a photograph that’s going to be taken, it’s going to be put on Instagram, and people are going to be comparing,” said Mr. Dunn.

But hearts and flowers aren’t for everyone.

“Everybody likes to get ready for their loved one, so there’s an increase in waxing,” said Anneka Greenway, spa coordinator at Eclipze Salon and Spa.

She told Cayman 27 the week before valentines is packed with manicures, pedicures, and hair services.

“They really want to look their best and attract their Valentine,” she explained.

And for those in the lonely hearts club, Ms. Brown said Valentine’s isn’t meant to be exclusionary.

“Lonely hearts, kids, teenagers, you name it,” she said. “It’s about love so it means everybody.”

And for you procrastinators out there, the businesses featured in our report will all be open to serve on the big day.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

