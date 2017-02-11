Voters focused on issues

Players in the 2017 elections may be busy at work on their campaign pledges. But political analyst Dr. Livingston Smith says the battleground to be fought will be focused on issues and how they will be addressed.

He says Cayman’s voting public is sophisticated and the Progressives, the Cayman Democratic Party, as well as, Independents have to come up with solutions for issues rather than promises.

He says there’s one major campaign issue that voters will be looking keenly at.

“Leadership is going to be a critical issue in the election. Who is the best person who can right now run the country, that is going to be an important issue,” Dr Smith said.

Dr. Smith says key issues like unemployment, high cost of living and immigration challenges will feature heavily in the run-up to May 24th.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

