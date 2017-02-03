Voters list up by 2000 electors

The figures are in…21,465 voters have signed up to cast their ballots on May 24. That’s 2016 more voters registered compared to 2013. The Elections Office released the figures today. Bodden Town East came in with the highest number of electors, 1531. Bodden Town West followed with 1453. West Bay South came in third with 13 58. That’s four voters more than Savannah. Cayman Brac East has the lowest number of voters 506.

The final voters list, which will be used for general elections, will be come official on April 1. You can visit www.elections.ky for more info.

