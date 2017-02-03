Flow Valentine
Voters list up by 2000 electors

February 2, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

The figures are in…21,465 voters have signed up to cast their ballots on May 24.  That’s 2016 more voters registered compared to 2013.  The Elections Office released the figures today.  Bodden Town East came in with the highest number of electors, 1531.  Bodden Town West followed with 1453.  West Bay South came in third with 13 58.  That’s four voters more than Savannah.  Cayman Brac East has the lowest number of voters 506.

The final voters list, which will be used for general elections, will be come official on April 1. You can visit www.elections.ky for more info.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

