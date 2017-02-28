Wake up and smell the orchids

It was an exciting day for floral enthusiasts all over the island who made journeyed to the Botanic Park to feel around and purchase some fine orchids put on display by the Orchid Society.

Orchid Society member Kirkland Nixon said he is personally biased to all the Cayman grown orchids.

“The most maximum flowering season that we have is between January and April so in that window we would select a date usually around about pay-day because it is a fundraiser and we have a lot of orchids for sale so the public can come and buy,” Mr Nixon said.

While many formed lines to purchase various orchids, floral enthusiast Joanne Brown who bought some orchids of her own said she would like to see more people educated on growing orchids.

“I think educating people about how easy they are to care for and how beautifully they do here because all of those orchids in that room are grown right here in the Cayman islands and I think people think, OK I’m not gonna be able to do it,” Mrs. Brown explained.

The Cattleya Orchid drew numerous eyes over the weekend with its purple hue and great size.

