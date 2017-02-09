Warning to drug runners, RFA Wave Knight’s watching

It’s not often the crew of a UK naval ship is challenged on the high seas.

But last November two drug runners put RFA Wave Knight officers’ to the test in a chase off the central american coastline.

The RFA Wave Knight’s known for its humanitarian presence in the region, but last November Captain Nigel A Budd said the crew’s might was tested.

“There was what you called a go fast which was going North from the South American coast in the central Caribbean and it was spotted by our helicopter who asked it to stop,” he said.

And when they didn’t, “our marine snipers fired through out engines and then they stopped. Not before they ditched some cocaine in the sea,” he said.

Even though he’s a 39 year naval veteran it was clear last November’s encounter was exhilarating for Mr Bubb.

“We got near it lots of times but it’s very exciting when it does happen.. We’ve followed ships and stopped them, but they hadn’t got the drugs on board,” Mr Budd said.

His message to would be drug runners.

“It’s not worth it the penalties are huge and there’s a fair chance of them being caught.

The RFA Wave Knight may have departed our shores but its commanding officer and crew say they stand ready to protect Cayman and the region when called upon.

The crew departed on Sunday.

