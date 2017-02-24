Weather expected to clear for CULL #21 weekend

Despite some rough weather on the west side Wednesday and Thursday, all systems are go for this weekend’s CULL #21.
Wednesday’s seas and swells have forced partner restaurant Macabuca to close its doors for the evening, but registration is still taking place in the Macabuca carpark through 8 PM.
However, the weather is expected to calm back down for Saturday and Sunday’s weigh-ins.
“So far for Saturday it’s actually showing quite low winds, so I’m hoping for a really good day and then Sunday is not too bad as well, so I really hope we are going to have a good turnout and lots of teams and clean the reef of a lot of lionfish,” said Mark Orr of Cayman United Lionfish League.
Thousands of dollars in prize money, courtesy of Foster’s Food Fair is still up for grabs.
