Weather washes tender ashore

Weather changes forced a cruise ship tender onto the beach today (Feb 22) and scores of passengers waiting for a way to get back to their ship.

We spoke to a Port Authority worker who told us the rough waves and heavy rain caused the vessel to get away. Passengers said the tenders were delayed by nearly an hour this afternoon as it was unsafe for passengers to board due to the change in weather.

The Port Authority has now secured the getaway boat. Passengers gathered beneath shelters on the waterfront waiting for the situation to be resolved.

