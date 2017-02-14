West Bay women get lesson in self-defense

Today’s indecent assault is the latest in a series of sex crimes plaguing the West Bay community.

Just Saturday the west bay community council partnered with Purple Dragon martial arts to host a free self-defense class for women.

West Bay women are learning to fight back not by choice, but by circumstance after six sex attacks in the last five months.

“It’s a far cry from the Cayman I grew up in that we have to get here to this point, “Ms Bodden said.

Eziethamae Bodden, the community’s council chairperson, says she’s not happy having to host such a programme, but “in everything there is a positive. So this is a positive this afternoon (Saturday) that women are taking care of their safety.”

Some 40 women from young to not so young turned up at Sir John A Cumber playfield to learn self-defense techniques. It was a turnout that surprised Purple Dragon Sensi Geddes Hislop.

“This many women tells you that there is a situation and they are doing something about and we are happy to help,” Mr Hislop said.

The Purple Dragon team lead by Shihan Floyd Baptiste taught the women,like Education Minister Hon. Tara Rivers to use instinctive movements to protect themselves like palm and knee strikes.

“I am thankful they are giving the techniques to us so we can defend ourselves,” Ms Bodden said.

Police have advised residents, especially women to take precautions when walking in the morning and at night and always go with a group.

Ms Bodden added, “Do not be afraid to go out and walk.. You are walking for your health, you are trying to be fit Cayman so try to defend yourself.” It’s all in an effort to keep the community safe. Ms Bodden says the council is working on other initiatives to help the community guard against menaces seeking to disrupt their peace.

