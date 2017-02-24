C3 Pure Fibre
Women helping Women

February 23, 2017
Philipp Richter
To mark 30 years of women being allowed to be a member of the rotary club, the fairer sex in the club is asking for donations for those who are housed at the Crisis Center.  The ladies will also give career advice to the less fortunate at the center.

“That really helps you feel a lot more confident about yourself, if they are going on job interviews or just in their day to day jobs, it makes them feel a little more confident about their abilities and kind of puts aside maybe of the issues and the violence that they’ve endured to get them to the crisis center,” said Gina McBryan from the Rotary Club of Grand Cayman.

For more information on donations please drop them off at the following

Estella Scott Roberts foundation

Thursday’s at 12:30pm at the Westin (Ask for the Rotary Meeting)

