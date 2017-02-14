Yellow Pages expands digital offerings, rebrands as Yello

The Yellow Pages is updating its image for the digital age, but sticking to its signature coluor: Yello.

Yello said the new name is the continuation of an evolution that started a few years ago… From a print directory to what it is today… A full service media business…

President Mark Macfee says a new website full of local content will spotlight happenings of interest across our islands…

“The perception is, that we are the yellow pages and we are print, and we actually do a lot more now,” said Yello Media Group President Mark MacFee. “The idea of being Yello is to change it to a slightly more modern brand and show that we are actually a full media company.”

He says Yello’s new online directory will be easier to use, and for the “old schoolers” among us, it’s still available in a print version.

