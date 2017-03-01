1 hospitalised, 1 arrested after stabbing

A man remains in hospital and another in police custody after a stabbing outside The Office Lounge, on Shedden Rd.

Police say officers responded to the location around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday (1 March) responding to a report of a fight and stabbing in the establishment’s parking lot.

A man was stabbed in the arm and taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital by a private car before officers arrived. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

A 46-year old George Town man was arrested Thursday (2 March) on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them on 949-4222, on their anonymous tip line, 949-7777 or on the Miami-based anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line, 800-TIPS (8477).

