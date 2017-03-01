C3 Pure Fibre
Crime News

1 hospitalised, 1 arrested after stabbing

March 2, 2017
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

 

 

A man remains in hospital and another in police custody after a stabbing outside The Office Lounge, on Shedden Rd.

Police say officers responded to the location around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday (1 March) responding to a report of a fight and stabbing in the establishment’s parking lot.

A man was stabbed in the arm and taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital by a private car before officers arrived. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

A 46-year old George Town man was arrested Thursday (2 March) on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them on 949-4222, on their anonymous tip line, 949-7777 or on the Miami-based anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line, 800-TIPS (8477).

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 Sports Producer Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

