18% growth in Brac route behind new flight additions

Cayman Airways is boosting airlift in and out of Cayman Brac with the addition of new flights.

The national flag carrier has added a new six-days-a-week flight on its Saab 340 b+, operating every day except Tuesdays.

Tuesdays have traditionally been a slower day for the airline, but an 18% increase in growth for the route has prompted the addition of Saab service for its morning and afternoon flights, replacing Twin Otter service.

The airline has also tweaked its schedule to offer passengers better timed connections to other Cayman Airways destinations.

From Cayman Airways:

Beginning last Wednesday (15 March), Cayman Airways Express has added a new daily (except Tuesday) flight rotation between Cayman Brac and Grand Cayman with its Saab 340 B+ aircraft. Flight KX4005 will depart Grand Cayman at 9:50 am, arriving into the Brac at 10:30am. Flight KX4006 will depart Cayman Brac at 10:55am and arrive in Grand Cayman at 11:35am. Additionally, on Tuesday April 4, Cayman Airways will introduce daily Saab 340B+ service for the first time as it expands its morning flights KX4003/KX4004 and late afternoon flights KX4009/4010 to operate on Tuesdays as well.

Saturdays will also see expanded lift, starting April 1, 2017, when the airline will be adding another evening Saab flight between Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac.

