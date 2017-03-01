1st Water-related death of 2017

A 44-year-old man dies after being pulled from the water near Rum Point. The incident marks the first-water-related death in Cayman for 20-17.
Police have not released the identity of the man who was a Cayman Islands resident as relatives are yet to be notified.
According to an R.C.I.P.S press release the Joint Marine Unit, Fire Services Officers and a Marine conservation officer nearby responded to the area around 2.15 p.m. yesterday(Mar01) after 9-1-1 received a report of snorkelers and swimmers in distress in the water near a Rum Point residence where they attended a party.
Three people were pulled from the water including the victim who was unresponsive. CPR was administered but the man was later pronounced dead at the Cayman Islands hospital.
