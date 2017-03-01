C3 Pure Fibre
1st Water-related death of 2017

March 2, 2017
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

 

A 44-year-old man dies after being pulled from the water near Rum Point. The incident marks the first-water-related death in Cayman for 20-17.

Police have not released the identity of the man who was a Cayman Islands resident as relatives are yet to be notified.

According to an R.C.I.P.S press release the Joint Marine Unit, Fire Services Officers and a Marine conservation officer nearby responded to the area around 2.15 p.m. yesterday(Mar01) after 9-1-1 received a report of snorkelers and swimmers in distress in the water near a Rum Point residence where they attended a party.

Three people were pulled from the water including the victim who was unresponsive. CPR was administered but the man was later pronounced dead at the Cayman Islands hospital.

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

