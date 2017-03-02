2 Caymanian college students shot in Los Angeles

Two Caymanian college students celebrating spring break are shot in Los Angeles.

Joshewa Frederick and Kevin Foster are out of the hospital Tuesday (21 March) after they were shot at a private residence, according to family members in the Cayman Islands.

Frederick was shot in the foot and Foster in the hand.

Messages sent to the Los Angeles Police Department media relations staff have not been returned.

The victims — along with a third Caymanian, Jamal Seymour — all play college football together at Northwest Kansas Technical College. Seymour was uninjured in the incident.

Cayman 27 understands they were in Los Angeles for spring break when the incident occurred.

“I can’t stress enough where it was just a case of mistaken identity, wrong place wrong time. Because Joshewa nor Kevin would ever be in a situation like this out of their own willing. They were just hanging out in the backyard and it happened,” said Joshewa’s cousin, Craig Frederick.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

