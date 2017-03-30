63 candidates emerge from Nominations Day

Nearly 21,000 eligible Caymanian voters across 19 electoral districts now know who they can choose from in the 24 May Cayman Islands General Elections.
A total of 63 candidates emerged from Wednesday’s (29 March) Nominations Day.
Among the more intriguing story lines — the race in West Bay West.
Cayman Democratic Party leader Hon. McKeeva Bush was that electoral district’s lone candidate for most of the day before independent Paul Rivers and Progressives candidate Daphne Orrett filed within the final hour before the nomination station closed.
“The PPM will never allow me to run unopposed,” Mr. Bush told Cayman 27. “So I’m expected they’ll have their own hags around, yes.”
Premier and Progressives party leader Hon. Alden McLaughlin took his time to file his nominations papers, eventually doing so in the Red Bay electoral district. Cayman 27 tried but was unsuccessful in securing an interview with Mr. McLaughlin during Nominations Day. He’ll run against Dr. Frank McField and Denniston Tibbetts, who is running on the CDP ticket.
It’s a five-candidate race in George Town South, where independents Catherine Tyson, Paul Hurlston and Alric Lindsay join Progressives candidate Barbara Conolly and CDP candidate Mike Adam.
In West Bay North, CDP’s Bernie Bush was among the first candidates to file their paperwork this morning. He’ll be fighting independents Sarah Orrett-Ebanks and Mervin Smith for that seat.
West Bay Central candidate Capt. Eugene Ebanks also was among the earliest candidates to file. The CDP stalwart faces independent Katherine Ebanks-Wilks.
“I’m ready to deal with it,” Mr. Ebanks said. “This time in our history is very challenging and I’m up for the fight.”
West Bay South features four candidates, including CDP’s John Jefferson Jr., independents Burns Rankin and Laura Young as well as current Education and Labour Minister Hon. Tara Rivers.
Progressives’ Joseph Hew was the lone candidate for much of the day in George Town North until CDP’s Pearlina McGaw-Lumsden and independent Karin Thompson filed late in the day.
It’s a four-candidate race in George Town West, where independents Ellio Solomon and Dennie Warren Jr. join CDP member Jonathan Piercy and Progressives candidate David Wight.
Independent Kenneth Bryan and Progressives candidate and current Finance Minister Hon. Marco Archer are the lone candidates for George Town Central.
The race for George Town East is up to four candidates — independents Sharon Roulstone and Kenrick Webster along with CDP’s Tessa Bodden and Progressives’ Roy McTaggart.
In Prospect, former MLA Lucille Seymour is set to run on the Progressives ticket. She’ll vye for the seat along with independents Matthew Leslie and Austin Harris Jr.
All four Prospect candidates filed early in the day. They include Financial Services Minister and Progressives candidate Hon. Wayne Panton along with three independents — Mario Rankin, Raul Gonzalez Jr. and Alva Suckoo.
Cayman’s two most populated electoral districts come in Bodden Town.
Sports, Youth and Community Affairs Minister and Progressives candidate Hon. Osbourne Bodden joined the race for Bodden Town East, where he’ll run against CDP candidate Robert Bodden and independents Dwayne Seymour and Arnold Berry.
In Bodden Town West, CDP’s Stafford Berry has filed along with Progressives candidate Maxine Bodden-Robinson and independents Gilbert McLean and Chris Saunders.
It’s a four-candidate race in North Side, where independent incumbent Ezzard Miller will be challenged by fellow independents Justin Ebanks and Johany Ebanks along with Progressives candidate Ed Chisholm.
George Town South leads the way with five candidates while West Bay South, George Town West, George Town East, Newlands, Bodden Town West, Bodden Town East and North side each have four candidates.
See below for the full breakdown of candidates:
WEST BAY NORTH
|Bush
|Bernie
|CDP
|Orrett-Ebanks
|Sarah
|IND
|Smith
|Mervin
|IND
WEST BAY WEST
|Bush
|William McKeeva
|CDP
|Orrett
|Daphne Louise
|Progressives
|Rivers
|Paul Desmond
|IND
WEST BAY CENTRAL
|Ebanks-Wilks
|Katherine
|IND
|Ebanks, Capt.
|Eugene
|CDP
WEST BAY SOUTH
|Jefferson, Jr.
|John
|CDP
|Rankin
|Burns
|IND
|Young
|Laura
|IND
|Rivers
|Tara
|IND
GEORGE TOWN NORTH
|Hew
|Joseph
|Progressives
|McGaw-Lumsden
|Pearlina
|CDP
|Thompson
|Karin M.
|IND
GEORGE TOWN WEST
|Solomon
|Ellio Anthony
|IND
|Piercy
|Jonathan Bardowell
|CDP
|Wight
|David Charles
|Progressives
|Warren, Jr.
|Dennie
|IND
GEORGE TOWN CENTRAL
|Bryan
|Kenneth Vernon
|IND
|Archer
|Marco
|Progressives
GEORGE TOWN SOUTH
|Tyson
|Catherine Rosita
|IND
|Hurlston
|Paul Wendell
|IND
|Adam
|Michael Thomas
|CDP
|Lindsay
|Alric Jeremy
|IND
|Conolly
|Barbara Elizabeth
|Progressives
GEORGE TOWN EAST
|Webster, Dr.
|Kenrick Herbert
|IND
|McTaggart
|Roy Michael
|Progressives
|Roulstone
|Sharon Elaine
|IND
|Bodden
|Theresa Elizabeth
|CDP
RED BAY
|McField, Dr.
|Frank
|IND
|Tibbetts
|Denniston Leitch
|CDP
|McLaughlin
|Alden
|Progressives
PROSPECT
|Leslie
|Matthew
|IND
|Harris, Jr.
|Austin
|IND
|Seymour
|Lucille
|Progressives
SAVANNAH
|Eden
|Anthony
|IND
|McTaggart
|Kent
|IND
|Bodden
|Heather
|Progressives
NEWLANDS
|Rankin
|Mario
|IND
|Gonzalez, Jr.
|Raul
|IND
|Suckoo, Jr.
|Alva Horatio
|IND
|Panton
|Gurney Wayne
|Progressives
BODDEN TOWN WEST
|Berry
|Stafford
|CDP
|Bodden-Robinson
|Maxine
|Progressives
|McLean
|Gilbert Allan
|IND
|Saunders
|Christopher Selvin
|IND
BODDEN TOWN EAST
|Bodden
|Osbourne Vendryes
|Progressives
|Bodden
|Robert Anthony
|CDP
|Seymour
|Dwayne Stanley
|IND
|Berry
|Arnold Thomas
|IND
NORTH SIDE
|Ebanks
|Justin
|IND
|Ebanks
|Johany
|IND
|Miller
|Ezzard
|IND
|Chisholm
|Edward Owen
|Progressives
EAST END
|Rankine
|Issac
|IND
|McLean
|V. Arden
|IND
|McLean, Jr.
|John B.
|IND
CAYMAN BRAC WEST & LITTLE CAYMAN
|DaCosta
|Nickolas
|IND
|Kirkconnell, III
|Moses
|Progressives
|Moore
|Maxine Avon
|IND
CAYMAN BRAC EAST
|O’Connor-Connolly
|Juliana
|Progressives
|Dixon
|Rudolph Lenbergh
|IND
