C3 Pure Fibre
Builders Expo 2
Premier League
News

Agri-show brings out Cayman’s best

March 2, 2017
Add Comment
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

 

It was a hot and busy day for yesterday’s (Mar 01) 50th Agriculture show at the grounds in lower valley and it’s no secret many different farmers, departments and businesses use the show as a marketing forum.

The show was the perfect opportunity for parents to teach their children all they know about animals and crops and parent Anya Rankine said learning the importance of Cayman’s local farmers was passed down to her which she is now passing down to her children.

“Our local vendors are just as important as our international vendors and the products that we find in the supermarket and I also want my daughters to understand the entire concept of eating what we grow because we are living in an environment that is becoming less and less sustainable,” Miss Rankin said.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has more.

About the author

View All Posts
Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Clean Gas
Cleveland Clinic
Builders Expo 1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Cleveland Clinic 2
Eclipze
Advertise With Us
Builders Expo 2
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: