C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

Agricultural society looking to extend agrishow

March 7, 2017
Add Comment
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

The annual agriculture show might be over for now however one member from the agricultural society said the show must go on.

Vernon Webb said the discussions centred on extending the show beyond its current once-a-year format while adding several smaller shows around Cayman is being seriously considered by his team.

“As a part of the organisation that is something that is being looked at and perhaps we’re thinking about breaking it down into smaller segments and maybe even go into different districts and maybe doing it every quarterly which is something that I strongly suggest and support,” Mr. Webb said.

Mr. Webb also advocated for more young people to get on-board with agricultural opportunities in Cayman and said the move to go beyond a once-a-year event is just in the initial discussion stage right now.

About the author

View All Posts
Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Cleveland Clinic
Cleveland Clinic 2
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Eclipze
Clean Gas
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: