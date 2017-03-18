Alleged victim speaks out about bad facial injections

One woman who says she is still experiencing health issues after receiving bad skincare products from an illegal provider is speaking out.

Elizabeth Moya says the woman who gave her the bad injections is still on the loose, giving people the same treatment she received. She hopes to put an end to the cycle.

Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter reports

Four months afterward, Elizabeth Moya still has trouble coming to grips with what has happened.

“I have pictures, but I don’t even recognize my own self. I have pictures where my lips, my face, everything was in one,” Ms. Moya said.

Ms. Moya used to go the woman on a regular basis for cosmetic injections but after one procedure, Ms. Moya knew something was wrong.

“I got up and I said to her, this hurts, it’s not like the regular vitamins that you usually put in my face to hydrate. Why is this hurting so much and then she said to me, ‘this is something else?'” Ms. Moya said.

The situation caused Ms. Moya and her husband a great deal of stress as the injection contains and unknown compound, one doctors cannot treat without knowing what it is.

“I’m so stressed out. I’m so upset because at this time, not even the police, she won’t tell what she injected in my face,” Ms. Moya said.

Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter has more.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

