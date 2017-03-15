Archer outlines discrimination

Finance Minister Hon. Marco Archer, an attorney himself, shared stories of discrimination experienced by Caymanian attorneys at law firms as he joined the debate on the Legal Practitioners Bill.

He says there is a disproportionate number of attorneys reaching partner and equity partner at law firms and that is something that has to be fixed.

“Whilst we may be passive and generous and will give you the shirt off our backs that should not be mistaken for people who are without intellect and ability nothing, could be further from the truth,” Mr Archer said.

However the Minister Archer stopped short of saying he would not support the Legal Practitioners Bill, instead saying that with amendments the bill can fix some, if not all areas of concerns raised. Debate on the bill is continuing

