Barca, Shakira partner for charity

March 31, 2017
Jordan Armenise
Colombian singer Shakira and Spanish Football Club Barcalona announced Tuesday they will be partnering to build a school at the singer’s hometown of Barranquilla in Northern Colombia.

Shakira, girlfriend of Barca’s defender Gerard Pique, is the founder of the Barefoot Foundation, which works to provide underprivileged children in Colombia with access to high quality education.

Barca and Catalan Bank La Caixa will contribute 1.2 million euros to the cause.

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

