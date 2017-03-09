C3 Pure Fibre
Barefoot Man put on blast over questionable lyrics

March 8, 2017
Joseph Avary
A Barefoot Man song has struck a sour chord with some members of the listening public, who say it sends the wrong message on International Women’s Day.

Miss Annie Rose Scott of Cayman Brac took to social media to express her displeasure over the lyrics to a song called ‘I should have shot you sooner.’

She said with all the domestic and gun violence within our islands, it is high time that all songs with such horrible lyrics be properly screened or censored before airing.

The song appears on Barefoot man’s 22nd album.

Barefoot Man, AKA George Nowak, told Cayman 27 the song is a cover song written by someone else, but fits with the style of humorous and sometimes risqué material he has honed over 22 albums.

He said he’s not out there to bash women, and that the song is all in fun.

