Barnes, Harrison set for US College

Lacee Barnes, a local track and field star in both the discus and shot put recently visited the University of Texas San Antonio. Barnes previously won gold in the shot put and silver in discus at the CARIFTA Championships. University of Texas San Antonio track and field staff includes former Caymanian sprinter Kareem Streete-Thompson.

Beach Volleyball star Marissa Harrison has verbally committed to Florida State University’s program. Harrison cannot sign on the dotted line until her senior year as she is a sophomore but Cayman’s rising star has guaranteed herself a spot on the Seminoles beach team.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

