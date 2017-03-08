C3 Pure Fibre
Barnes, Harrison set for US College

March 7, 2017
Jordan Armenise
Lacee Barnes, a local track and field star in both the discus and shot put recently visited the University of Texas San Antonio. Barnes previously won gold in the shot put and silver in discus at the CARIFTA Championships. University of Texas San Antonio track and field staff includes former Caymanian sprinter Kareem Streete-Thompson.

Beach Volleyball star Marissa Harrison has verbally committed to Florida State University’s program. Harrison cannot sign on the dotted line until her senior year as she is a sophomore but Cayman’s rising star has guaranteed herself a spot on the Seminoles beach team.

About the author

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

