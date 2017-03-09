C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

Basdeo assures centralised platform won’t affect police operations

March 8, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Financial Services Chief Officer Dr Dax Basdeo says having the RCIPS responsible for overseeing Cayman’s centralised platform will not create a strain on resources nor will it impact crime fighting efforts.
Dr Basdeo says at present the Financial Crime Unit processes requests for information for international investigations and so naturally those officers would be the ones charged with responsibility for the platform. He says eight to 12 requests have been made recently, but FCU staffing is not an issue.
“So if they need staff to carry out that function they will get staff. But this is not meant to be a burden on their resources this is meant to improve how they continue to would with the NCA at this time,” Dr Basdeo said.
The Chief Officer said the platform will be ready for June and will only be used by request to access information on beneficial owners holding assets here. The accessed information, he said, will remain private.

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Clean Gas
Cleveland Clinic 2
Kirk Freeport1
Cleveland Clinic
Eclipze
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: