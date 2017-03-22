There will be three teams in total representing Cayman at the upcoming Norceca Beach Volleyball Tournament. For the women’s squad Stefani Gandolfi will be teaming with Marissa Harrison while Illean Powery will be teaming with Taylor Burrowes . For the men, there will be one team in the tournament, representing Cayman will be Casey Santamaria and David Wood.
Beach Volleyball: Teams named for Norceca
March 21, 2017
1 Min Read
