Bodden found “not guilty” for Walkers Road robbery

Ovideo Moses Bodden was acquitted on Tuesday (14 March) by a seven member jury after being found not guilty on all two charges.

Mr. Bodden was found not-guilty on charges of robbery and possession of an imitation firearm with intent.

Mr. Bodden’s arrest was in connection to an incident on May 4th, 2016 where he was one of three men accused of robbing a bicyclist near Walkers Road in George Town.

However on Tuesday (14 march) a seven-person jury acquitted Mr. Bodden of robbery and returned with a not-guilty verdict this afternoon after Mr. Bodden’s testimony.

Mr. Bodden is a Nicaraguan native who has worked and lived in Cayman for two years and he was in custody at Northward prison since May 21st last year.

