Bodden Town market set to boom

Realtors and developers seem to agree the state of real estate in Cayman is riding an upswing.

The Real Estate Brokers Association (CIREBA) last week released its 2016 report. It indicated while the sales numbers are comparable with 2015, they believe confidence in the market is improving, especially along water-front properties.

It’s a sentiment echoed by architect and developer Eddie Thompson who says if we want to see what district will benefit the most from a building boom, we need to look east, but not at the expense of the environment.

