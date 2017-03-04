C3 Pure Fibre
Bodden Town market set to boom

March 3, 2017
Kevin Morales
Realtors and developers seem to agree the state of real estate in Cayman is riding an upswing.

The Real Estate Brokers Association (CIREBA) last week released its 2016 report. It indicated while the sales numbers are comparable with 2015, they believe confidence in the market is improving, especially along water-front properties.

It’s a sentiment echoed by architect and developer Eddie Thompson who says if we want to see what district will benefit the most from a building boom, we need to look east, but not at the expense of the environment.

Click on the video for more.

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 Sports Producer Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

