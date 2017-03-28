Boxing: Da Silva ‘is ready to fight’

Canada’s Myriam Da Silva has stepped in for Dominican Republic’s Maria Moronta after Moronta bowed out of Saturday’s ‘Fight Night 4’ due to chicken pox.

Da Silva says she was already in training and the fight could not come at a better time. Da Silva adds that her opponent, Panama’s 2014 AIBA gold medalist southpaw Atheyna Bylon, compares favourably to Da Silva’s sparring partner. Something Da Silva says is adding to her eagerness in taking the fight on such short notice.

