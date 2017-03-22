Boy stabbed on Smith Road

Police say a boy continues to recover after he was stabbed Monday (20 March) night on Smith Road.

Police received a report that a juvenile male was taken to the hospital with a stab wound to his right side, according to an RCIPS press release.

Police say the boy was walking near Smith Road Plaza when another boy attacked him with a knife and ran toward Windsor Park.

Police say the victim and assailant know each other.

The victim was released later Monday (20 March) night.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

