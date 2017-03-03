Brac instructor removes 12-inch knife from shark’s head





A Cayman Brac dive instructor lent a helping hand to a nurse shark in need, and it was all caught on video.

Video showed a kitchen knife sticking out of the 3-foot shark’s head.

Reef Diver’s Instructor Brett Johnson told Cayman 27 he was leading a dive on the Brac’s north side Monday when he encountered the 3-foot shark.

“I was guiding a dive and spotted the nurse shark in the sand. Obviously something wasn’t right and I moved in for a closer look. Once I got close enough to see what exactly was going on I hovered for a bit to think of the best approach to get the knife out. At that point the shark turned around and settled right below me as if asking for help. I reached down and pulled it out. The shark swam around a bit afterwards and then settled back down in the sand,” wrote Mr. Johnson via text message.

“It happened this past Monday on Snapper Reef which on the north side of the Brac. The shark was a little over 3 feet. The cut in its head was around 3-4 inches. Knife is around 12″ long. I’ve never seen anything like this before. I’d say the customers were shocked. People come to Cayman to see our beautiful reefs and abundance of marine life, no one expects or wants to see a shark with a knife sticking out of its head.”

No word tonight on how the shark ended up with the knife in its head.

In a social media post, DOE shark research intern Johanna Kohler said sharks have incredible immune systems and healing power, and that she believes this shark has a great chance of survival.

