Brac man awaiting theft sentencing

A 36-year old man accused of stealing two cars in Cayman Brac has his sentencing hearing pushed back.

Travis Ebanks is yet to be sentenced as the court is awaiting Mr. Ebanks to confirm details with an individual who promised him employment and a place to stay.

According to police, Mr. Ebanks was arrested twice in two days earlier this month.

Mr. Ebanks allegedly broke into a house and later stole a car before being arrested then bailed. It is alleged he then stole another car the next day which he allegedly crashed in the Spot Bay area of Cayman Brac.

Mr. Ebanks is facing charges of theft, damage to property, possession of ganja and escaping lawful custody.

Mr. Ebanks is scheduled to re-appear before the courts 27 March.

