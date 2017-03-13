C3 Pure Fibre
Breaking: Fire Services truck strikes bicyclist

March 13, 2017
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

Police are on scene of a motor vehicle collision involving a Cayman Islands Fire Service Fire Rescue truck and a bicyclist.

The accident happened on Birch Tree Hill road near Ed Bush stadium at 8:21 a.m. Monday (13 March), according to a CUC spokesperson.

Both the driver and the cyclist were transported to the hospital due to their injuries. The cyclist’s injuries are thought to be serious but not life-threatening, according to police.

According to GIS, “An officer with the Cayman Islands Fire Service was the driver of the fire rescue vehicle that crashed into a utility pole. A cyclist was also involved in the incident.”

The CIFS truck was responding to a dispatch call when the collision happened.

Police are still on scene investigating the incident and say they will advise when the road is opened.

A utility pole was damaged in the incident.

CUC told Cayman 27 that 247 customers were out of power. As of 10:45 a.m. Monday (13 March), less than half of the customers have had power restored. CUC said the remaining customers will be restored as soon as repairs are completed.

CIFS Chief David Hailes was briefly on scene, but left without commenting on the accident.

 

About the author

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

