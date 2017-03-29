Breaking down the Nominations process

Nominations day is tomorrow (March 29), it’s a day many have been waiting for when they will find out the names of candidates offering themselves for election.

After this the nearly 21,000 Caymanians will know the candidates seeking 19 legislative assembly seats and the constituencies in which they’ll run. Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell joined Janelle Muttoo to discuss the nomination process and what to expect on March 29.

